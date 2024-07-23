Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden returning to White House for first time since ending presidential bid, COVID diagnosis

President Biden has not made a public appearance since ending his re-election bid

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Dr. Siegel on president's health concerns: It's clear Biden is struggling Video

Dr. Siegel on president's health concerns: It's clear Biden is struggling

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on concerns with Biden's health and ability to finish his presidential term.

President Biden is scheduled to return to the White House for the first time since ending his re-election campaign.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while campaigning in Nevada and has since been isolated at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home. Just days later, Biden made a sudden withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race via a written statement.

The president has not made any public appearances since both his diagnosis and suspending his re-election bid despite growing concerns over his fitness to serve.

After staying out of the public eye for almost a week, the president will reportedly travel from Delaware to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon, according to the White House daily press schedule. 

BIDEN MAKES BIZARRE CALL IN TO HARRIS HEADQUARTERS HOURS AFTER DROPPING OUT OF RACE

President Biden departs the White House on July 15, 2024.

President Biden departs the White House on July 15, 2024. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The White House physician gave an update on the president's health on Monday, sharing that his symptoms have "almost resolved completely" and that Biden "continues to perform all of his presidential duties." 

BEFORE BIDEN, THESE 5 PAST PRESIDENTS FACES HEALTH ISSUES AMID RE-ELECTION

Biden called in to the recently revamped Vice President Kamala Harris campaign headquarters on Monday, making his first public comments since dropping out of the race. 

Harris speaks

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I know yesterday's news is surprising, and it's hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do," Biden told his former campaign staffers. "I know it's hard because you have poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing, help me get this nomination, help me win the nomination and then go on to win the presidency."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In less than two days since Biden dropped out of the race, the campaign was renamed to "Harris for President," and the vice president has already reportedly gained the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination, according to The Associated Press.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics