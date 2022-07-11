Piers Morgan torches 'shameless hypocrite' Biden for trip to Saudi Arabia: Green policy a 'complete disaster'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that President Biden has been a "shameless hypocrite" in his dealings with Saudi Arabia and suppressing U.S. oil production.

PIERS MORGAN: This is the beauty of Joe Biden and his presidency. It's never his fault. If it's not the Russians, then it's the Republicans, or it's whoever. He's also a shameless hypocrite. This is the man that was going to freeze out Saudi Arabia as a pariah. And he declared war from a pro-climate change stance on American industry and on people drilling for oil and gas here in America. And look how that played out.

It's been a complete disaster as a policy. So now he goes cap in hand to Saudi Arabia, begging the Saudis for their oil because he has no option. And that's pure hypocrisy. So you've got a guy who constantly blames everybody else for his own policy nightmares, and I think he's heading for the same kind of ignominious departure as Boris Johnson here in the UK, where if you end up promising the earth, and you don't deliver, and you blame.

