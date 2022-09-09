Piers Morgan: Princess Diana would've been heartbroken by rift between Prince William and Prince Harry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the British nation mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and prepares for the transition to new leadership under King Charles III, family drama continues to plague the royal family.

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to discuss the royal "rift" between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Morgan specifically highlighted the tension between Prince Harry and Prince William. The two brothers have hardly interacted following Prince Harry stepping down as a senior member of the royal family.

"So there is a huge rift between these boys," Morgan said. "It would have broken Diana's heart."

Morgan described King Charles III as being "incredibly hurt" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's handling of family conflicts.

"It is only several years ago that he walked Meghan Markle down the aisle when her father wasn't able to make the wedding," Morgan told hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy and Will Cain.

"And yet now he's the villain, the bad guy."

Since breaking away from royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stayed in the spotlight with several instances bashing the royal family.

"You couldn't get a more different attitude than the one of the queen where the queen was always about other people, about service, about duty. It was never about enriching herself because of her status," Morgan said.

"And I think it's incredibly sad that we now have this pair of renegade royals running around fleecing their royal titles. It shouldn't be allowed."

Tensions between members of the family have increased in recent months in anticipation of Prince Harry's new tell-all book. However, with a nation reeling with the death of Queen Elizabeth, the focus is on new shifts in leadership.

"I just want to see a lot less of them and I want to see what I think is happening in this country, which is this country rallying behind King Charles and his son and heir, William, in the future."