Physician explains why heterodox views on COVID led to his Republican conversion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Physician Dr. Pierre Kory explained how his anti-establishment views on COVID-19 affected his change in political parties Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. PIERRE KORY: Science should not be involved with politics, and I'm seeing these divisions breaking out in medicine that seem to be influenced by political allegiances. And I'm not for that. But when you look at some of the things that have been going on, we're literally talking about disinformation boards and people going after my medical license because my scientific opinions are different from theirs and there's this single truth. It's extremely dystopian, and I find it really disorienting, and it's bad for medicine. It's bad for patients. The lack of self-awareness — of really what I'm seeing now from the Left and from Left-leaning media — that they're abandoning their principles. I used to be for free expression, free speech and really questioning authority, and now they're the authoritarians. And so like Elon [Musk], I'm very disoriented by it.

DRUG AGAINST COVID: US MOVES TO MAKE ANTIVIRAL MORE ACCESSIBLE

…

If you see how [Dr. Fauci's] opinions have shifted over time — and that goes back to my point — we need open, honest, scientific, transparent debate. That's how medicine advances. This is so bad for patients. For one person sitting atop the federal government health agencies telling us what is true and we're not allowed to debate that or question — that's not how medicine advances. That's not how we discover how to help patients. It's absolutely going to hurt medicine if he keeps doing this, and it has to stop.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: