Fauci talks 'normalization of untruths' during commencement address: 'Lies become dominant'

Anthony Fauci spoke at the University of Michigan's "comeback commencement" for the class of 2020 on Saturday about "our divided nation," where he singled out "egregious distortions of reality" and a "normalization of untruths."

Fauci detailed his career in Washington, D.C., saying that despite his path "in the classic sense" being "fundamentally devoid of politics," he has experienced "first hand, the intensity of the divisiveness of our nation."

FAUCI SAYS ‘FULL-BLOWN’ COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS ALMOST OVER IN US

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that he was troubled by instances of political differences that have been "reflected by egregious distortions of reality."

He said that many have become "unfazed" by these distortions and argued that this leads to an acceptance of a "normalization of untruths." He called on the graduates to resist the "normalization of untruths."

"If you remember nothing else from what I say today, I truly appeal to you, please remember this: It is our collective responsibility not to sink to a tacit acceptance of the normalization of untruths, because if we do, we bring danger to ourselves, our families and our communities," Fauci said during his commencement address.

He told graduates to challenge and rule out falsehoods in today's world.

"Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths. Because if you do, lies become dominant and reality is distorted and then truth means nothing. Integrity means nothing, facts mean nothing. Our country will not thrive if we allow or do not push back vigorously against moral ambiguity," Fauci said, adding that students should seek out those with different opinions, but that they should "critically analyze information."

Fauci reportedly expressed frustration over the White House Correspondents Dinner and the optics of a large group of people appearing maskless indoors. In recent weeks, Fauci has both suggested the pandemic is "out of the pandemic phase" and that the pandemic was indeed not over.

"We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase," Dr. Fauci said during an interview with PBS NewsHour Judy Woodruff on April 27.

In a later interview, he said the pandemic was "absolutely" still here.

"I want to clarify one thing," Fauci said. "I probably should have said the acute component of the pandemic phase. And I understand how that can lead to some misinterpretation. I was talking about the acute fomenting phase, and everyone agrees we’re not there. We’re not getting 900,000 new infections a day."