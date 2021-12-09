Expand / Collapse search
Tammy Bruce slams liberal Philadelphia district attorney: This doesn't 'mesh with reality'

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner denies crime 'crisis' exists in city

Fox News Staff
Philadelphia district attorney slammed for downplaying violent crime surge

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce reacts to Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner saying the city doesn't have a crime 'crisis.'

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce reacts Thursday to liberal Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner denying the crime crisis as homicides have hit a new high. Bruce told "The Faulkner Focus" that rising crime is a problem nationwide in liberal-run cities.

PHILLY'S FORMER DEM MAYOR SLAMS SOROS-FUNDED DA FOR REFUSING TO CALL CRIME IN CITY A ‘CRISIS’

TAMMY BRUCE: We hear things from politicians that don't seem to mesh with reality. It's like a fantasy. But we wake up every day and we know it affects directly our lives. Very often, policy doesn't. That's what's so unique here. You know, these are bigger conversations. They're fake and we go about our lives. But now you can't go about your life without feeling it, especially in the urban areas, especially in the inner cities. Los Angeles has the same problem. George Gascon, the D.A. there, had a press conference the other day touting his successes. Everyone in L.A. was thinking, what are you talking about? They now have a rash of follow-home, home invasion robberies in Beverly Hills, in downtown L.A. in most neighborhoods. That God forbid, should you go shopping? Then you go home. You're an elderly woman, a single woman, and then they follow you home and go into your house. One woman was killed recently.

