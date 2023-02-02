Philadelphia activist Brandon Chastang: 'I thought I would be better for the community'

Philadelphia anti-violence and community activist Brandon Chastang explains why he is committed to spreading positivity and helping others even after an assassination attempt on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BRANDON CHASTANG: The gentleman pulled up on the side of me and within 15 to 20 seconds, we exchanged fire. He started firing first. I was already prepared and we just started exchanging. This was something that's never happened to me a day in my life. But I was definitely prepared living in the city of Philadelphia.

I've been sober for five years and I've been doing community activist work since 2020, my last year of actually being a teacher at a high school. And I thought that I would be better for the community. And I don't know. You know, a lot of people don't respect positivity, but that's who I am and I'm going to remain this way forever.