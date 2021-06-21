Hegseth rips liberal cities' 'upside down' crime policies on 'Outnumbered': 'Recipe for insanity'

"Fox & Friend Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth said Monday that police are being demoralized by "upside-down" policies that are more likely to result in officers being charged than criminals.

PETE HEGSETH: Unsustainable, absolutely demoralizing, [police] are being targeted. Every loss of life of a law enforcement officer is an undermining of our justice system…

Traditionally, in New York City the NYPD has been the strongest tribe. But because they have a catch and release program right now—and in Portland the same thing. The same rioters coming out every night because as was mentioned 80% of them are released, they’re fighting the same fight every single day with emboldened criminals who know there’s no consequence. It is a recipe for insanity…

They have demoralized police who have no incentive—they’re rational actors—no incentive to be proactive because they’re the ones more likely to be charged than the criminals they’re going after. It’s upside down.

