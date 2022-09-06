Pete Hegseth on new Hunter Biden revelations: Looks like an 'inside cover-up job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth explained on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday that new reports on the Hunter Biden scandal appear to show a retired FBI agent, Timothy Thibault, may have suppressed evidence about the Biden family's financial dealings with China. Lawyers for Thibault have denied he acted out of political bias.

CNN REPORTER TWEETS THERE ARE ‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’ ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN, FBI: ‘SHOULDN’T BE A PARTISAN ISSUE'

PETE HEGSETH: Remember when the left celebrated whistleblowers, like Lieutenant Colonel Vindman? … It flowed off their lips. The only reason we know about this individual, Tim Thibault, is because of whistleblowers inside the FBI who said look at his social media account. He's a rabid Trump hater, and he's been in charge of both Russiagate investigations and now the Hunter Biden investigation. Tony Bobulinski said, after he sat down for five hours with the FBI, your future point guy on this is Tim Thibault. Thibault never followed up and closed the investigation without the normal process inside the FBI. This, after they'd had the laptop since December 2019. Plenty of time to look at it and then verify from Bobulinski about who ‘the big guy’ was. This is an inside cover-up job, it appears, from the FBI. Certain individuals with a lot of power to shut down investigations they don't like. Thankfully, the New York Post is actually doing the work.

