First Fox News Books release by Pete Hegseth climbs top-seller list

Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth's fourth book, "Modern Warriors" climbed as high as No. 2 on Amazon’s list of top-selling new releases after it became available Tuesday.

The tome, which marks the first release from Fox News Books, offers readers "a collection of inspiring stories from fifteen of America’s greatest heroes — highly decorated Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, Marines, Purple Heart recipients, combat pilots, a Medal of Honor recipient, and more" and is based on Fox Nation’s hit show of the same name.

"What we celebrate, what we honor, is a reflection of what we value," Hegseth told Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime" Tuesday. "This is 15 of the greatest warriors our country has ever seen telling the raw, unvarnished truth of combat, their service, their sacrifice, their fears. They spoke candidly to me, [and] we put it in a book, [because] we need to highlight these guys."

"Modern Warriors" includes the personal stories of Pennsylvania U.S. House candidate Sean Parnell, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-TX, among others. Hegseth also wrote about his own military experience, undertaking three Army deployments and collecting two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman's Badge on the way.

The "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host "uses their experiences to facilitate conversations about the raw truths of combat, including the difficulties of transitioning back home, while also celebrating these soldiers’ contributions to preserving our nation’s most precious gift—freedom."

At its high point, "Modern Warriors" trailed only former President Barack Obama’s memoir, “A Promised Land,” in the Amazon charts.