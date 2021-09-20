Pete Hegseth: Biden's 'over-the-horizon' counterterror strategy was 'utterly insufficient,' led to tragedy

Fox News host Pete Hegseth ripped the Biden administration's failed "over-the-horizon" counterterrorism strategy on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday after the Pentagon admitted August's U.S. drone strike targeting ISIS-K members in Afghanistan killed civilians instead.

SENDING DRONES THOUSANDS OF MILES AWAY WITHOUT PROPER INTELLIGENCE ISN’T GOOD ENOUGH: REP. WALTZ

PETE HEGSETH: I'll give a lot of deference to our military in almost every situation, meaning the intentions of that drone operator, the intentions of those attempting to find ISIS bombers based on whatever intelligence we had, those were righteous intentions, they were attempting to keep Americans there safe. And I don't think there was ever an intent to kill civilians. And I don't put that on Joe Biden or General McKenzie or General Milley. What I do put – what I do put on them, though, are the conditions that they willfully created, which created an over-the-horizon capacity that was utterly insufficient and led to this type of tragic situation happening. That's on them and there's been no accountability for it.

