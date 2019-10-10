Buttigieg's town hall interrupted by shouting protesters: 'Trans lives matter!'

Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg faced loud chants from protesters during the "LGBTQ town hall" on CNN Thursday night.

The South Bend mayor had just entered the stage when the protests began. The chants included, “we are dying” and "trans lives matter." The protesters appeared to walk in front of the camera, holding a trans-rights flag, as an audience member attempted to ask the 2020 hopeful a question.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper tried to calm the crowd, saying, “Be cool; it’s OK; it’s OK; hey, hey, hey, hey, guys, guys, yo, guys. Chill out, guys, relax. Relax.”

Cooper followed by applauding the protesters, claiming "there is a long and proud tradition in history -- in the gay and lesbian and transgender community -- of protest, and we applaud them for their protest."

"And they are absolutely right to be angry and upset at the lack of attention, particularly in the media on the lives of transgendered..." Cooper added, before someone in the audience interrupted him.

The event occurred on the same day that Buttigieg laid out a series of policies, pledging to "share solutions big enough to meet the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces."

"I know how it feels to peer, and then look, and then climb over these walls. As president, I will use my story, our energy, and the power of the presidency to tear down the walls that have excluded far too many LGBTQ+ people for far too long," Buttigieg said.