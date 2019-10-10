Joe Biden again denies speaking to son about Ukraine business dealings

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden once again denied ever discussing business with his son Hunter, including his ties to Ukraine and Burisma Holdings, which paid him $50,000 a month while it was under investigation for corruption.

Biden appeared Wednesday on CBS4 in Boston, where a reporter asked him if Hunter's position on the company's board would create the appearance of impropriety, and Biden remained defiant while doubling down on his past statement.

"The president’s accusation against you stems from your son, Hunter Biden, working on a board of an energy company in Ukraine, while you were vice president," the reporter, Liam Martin, asked. "Do you agree that that could at least create the appearance of a conflict?"

Biden replied, "Look, what I agree with is that there’s not a single solitary thing anyone said that was done wrong. I don’t discuss business with my son.”

He added that "everybody has looked at that" and found that his son did nothing wrong.

After a photo of Biden and Hunter surfaced showing them golfing with an executive from Burisma Holdings, Biden spoke with reporters on Friday and denied that he ever discussed business matters with his son.

“It’s not a conflict of interest. There’s been no indication of any conflict of interest,” Biden said while at a Service Employees International Union forum in Los Angeles.

Biden was also asked about his private discussions with his son by Fox News' Peter Doocy in September, to which Biden replied, "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."

He then quickly pivoted to President Trump and told Doocy he called for a full investigation into his affairs.

"I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question," Biden said. "Why is he on the phone with a foreign leader? Trying to intimidate a foreign leader, if that’s what happened, that appears to be what happened, you should be looking at Trump."

Biden's denials have been questioned by critics who point to a July New Yorker article in which Hunter Biden recalled speaking with his father in 2015 about Burisma.

"Dad said, ‘I hope you know what you are doing,’ and I said, ‘I do.’"