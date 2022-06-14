Dana Perino questions White House's strategy: 'Take a step back' and 'think for a second'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Dana Perino blasted the Biden administration on "The Five" Tuesday for refusing to acknowledge it has a policy issue and instead pretending the economy is doing well despite record inflation.

DANA PERINO: I was listening, thinking I would just rip up the whole plan, the whole communications plan, rip it up. It's… again as I said last night on exclamation point, it's not a communications problem. They have a policy problem, but they will not admit it. And it's the strangest thing I’ve ever seen. They careen between everything is great, or we can’t do anything about it, and you even have all of this throwing in of the towel by the cabinet, like you know we've got nothing for you on that, no, not here either. That's like a collective throwing in of the towel that is just a slap in the face to the American people. And I try to find a silver lining, I try to find a hopeful spot.They are just not giving you one. It’s almost as if they think if we just keep talking about it, everything is going to change. You can’t do that. You have to play against time.

What would happen if they were to all of a sudden rip everything up, take a step back and think for a second about what they are saying, what they are doing, because right now it is just like pounding a square peg into a round hole, and it does not fit. It will not change anything, and I feel bad for people. I feel bad for them because it is real. When you go to the gas station, and you think, well, if I put 2 gallons in, I can afford to get to work today, but this keeps going and people are – I know a guy in Tennessee, I read about him, he did an interview with the paper, he quit his job because it cost him more to fuel up to go to work than he made in a day. And it is really sad, and I just feel like he's supposed to be Mr. empathy, and it's not coming through.

