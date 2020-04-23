MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace suggests 'silver lining' of coronavirus outbreak is it'll hurt Trump

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested on Thursday that there was a "silver lining" in the devastation the country has faced from the coronavirus outbreak, which is that it will damage President Trump.

"There is something both tragic, and pathetic, and ironic about the fact that it took a, you know, color-blind, gender-blind, you know, state-line-blind virus to sort of have all of the president’s sins from his first three years catch up with him," Wallace began during a panel discussion. "You can’t stand there and lie. You can’t contradict your scientists because they’re the ones that stand at 66 and 68 percent public trust, not you. He’s down at 38 percent. Pence is lower than him."

She continued, "I mean, he needs those people whether he likes what they say or not and I wonder what you think about whether or not there’s some silver lining there, that some of the things that, that we’ve been talking about for three years may be finally catching up with him?"

Ron Klain, the former Ebola czar under President Obama and a Biden loyalist, responded by saying a leader would "tell the American people the truth," touting Obama's honesty to the country of the "bad news" that was ahead during the Ebola outbreak.

"When President Trump stands up yesterday and says 'There will not be a second wave,' he is denying the inevitable," Klain explained. "If you look at the history of epidemics, there's always a second wave and a third wave. The idea that there's a smooth curve up and a smooth curve down is wrong.

He later added, "And so when the disease comes back this fall, will President Trump try to tell us again, 'No one saw it coming, who could have possibly foreseen that?' That argument, which is a false argument now, is going to look like a ridiculous argument in the fall when he stood in the briefing room and tried to spar with his own health officials about the scientific indefinability that this virus will be back."