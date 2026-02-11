Pennsylvania Sen McCormick 'not satisfied' with answers on Trump assassination attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. David McCormick, R-Pa., says he's "not satisfied" with the answers that have been provided regarding the 2024 assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

During a Wednesday appearance on the New York Post's "Pod Force One with Miranda Devine," McCormick, who witnessed the assassination attempt in person, was asked whether he was satisfied with the information that had been provided regarding the deceased shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

"I'm not satisfied," he responded after recounting a brief anecdote about Trump joking that he had saved McCormick's life by delaying his entrance to the stage shortly before the shooting began.

"And I'm not satisfied about… what happened because when you go to the place, and you see how close it was, the idea that a lone gunman — I'm, you know, I'm typically not one who's prone to conspiracy theories, but the fact that a lone gunman could get up there, at that distance — it was less than 150 yards — so prominent you now see all the people with the cell phones taking pictures — seems just hard to imagine such a breach and such a breach in security, such a breach in protocol," he continued before being interrupted by Devine.

"And such a feat for a 20-year-old with no — supposedly — social media presence, although we did find that he did have it, but it was kept from us," the host noted. "Why?"

While he didn't have an answer for why Crooks' social media presence was initially kept under wraps, McCormick said the situation had left him feeling "unresolved" and warned that public trust will continue to erode if the situation remains unsolved.

"When things aren't fully wrestled to the ground, even if there's legitimate answers, you breed mistrust," he asserted.

Devine noted that the family of Corey Comperatore, the volunteer firefighter who was killed in the shooting, is not satisfied with the answers about that day either.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, spoke to Devine last November and echoed a similar sentiment as McCormick, expressing frustration over what he called a lack of answers from the investigation.

"Are you satisfied with the answers that we've got from the Butler assassination attempt? Thomas Crooks, 20 years old. Why do we know nothing?" Devine asked Eric Trump.

"No," he promptly replied. "We know nothing. In fact, not only am I unsatisfied, I'm wholly pissed off about it, and I remain … pissed off about it."

Trump was shot in the ear while speaking on stage at the campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024. In addition to killing Comperatore and wounding Trump, the gunman injured two others.

A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks shortly after he fired the shots.

