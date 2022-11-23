Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another

A Pennsylvania school district unanimously voted on Tuesday to defy a bill if it were passed into law that prohibits teaching "racist" concepts, such as that any race is superior to another.

The Pittsburgh School District passed a resolution which said it would defy "harmful legislation," such as the Republican-backed bill called HB 1532. "

Board member Devon Taliaferro said, "[Children] deserve leaders who will stand up for their rights and blasted "radical politicians" who she claimed were trying to censor curriculum.

"I hope that we will be the leaders that our students need as they carry on the legacy of the future… which starts with policy and the things that we can control."

HB 1532, if it were passed into law, would prohibit teaching "racist and sexist concepts" in school districts, and is "aimed at curtailing the divisive nature of concepts more commonly known as 'critical race theory.'"

"Critical race theory further divides us by making the immutable traits of race and gender a prime factor in how we view others – exactly the opposite of Dr. [Martin Luther] King’s dream," according to a description of the legislation.

"Our legislation makes it clear that no Pennsylvania school district, public postsecondary institution, or state or local government entity shall teach that any race or sex is superior to another, that any individual based on their race or sex is inherently racist or sexist, or that any individual should receive favorable treatment or be discriminated against based on their race or sex," the bill states.

The resolution, on the other hand, claimed the bill took aim at teaching history accurately.

"They deserve to accurately learn about our history, read books that represent their heritage and culture, and discover who they are and how they identify," a board member said.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment and was referred to a press release, which said, "The District formally opposes and rejects any legislation that suppresses classroom discussion, promotes fear, intolerance, and hate, and devalues staff, students and families of color, and LGBTQ+ students, staff, and families."

Around the U.S., Republican legislators introduced legislation to combat the use of critical race theory in public schools, and while some critics claim the bills attack free speech, other advocates frame the issue as a matter of preventing discrimination on the basis of race and upholding federal civil rights law.

Georgia State Rep. Will Wade, R-Dawsonville, a sponsor of the Georgia law, said his bill aimed to "ensure that children in the classroom are not pitted against each other based on their race. I believe the content of our character is how we should be measured and that we should show complete and total respect to every human being."

"This is very clearly about rooting out discrimination and racism for everyone. This is not a Republican issue. This is not a Democrat issue," an Arizona State representative previously told Fox News Digital. "This furthers the work of our civil rights leaders who fought so hard to get us to where we are today."

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.