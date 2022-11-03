Biden official mocks 'oppression' voiced by 'White protesters' against lockdowns, shares defense of BLM riots

FIRST ON FOX – A Biden official at the U.S. Department of Education previously shared a tweet which blasted what she referred to as "White protesters" for their activism against lockdowns during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, while later on she posted a defense of pro-Black Lives Matter rioting, according to her Twitter account.

Tiffany Taber is the chief of speechwriting for Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

In April 2020, Taber tweeted out an article about the "whiteness of anti-lockdown protests."

Tauber wrote, "YES… That feeling of ‘oppression’ these white protesters have voiced is the residual effect of living in a country that has been shaped to cater to their racial majority status & consequently their perceived loss of power & privilege."

BIDEN'S PENTAGON STUFFING STACEY ABRAMS' CONSPIRACY THEORIES AND 'ANTI-HISTORICAL' HISTORY INTO K-12 SCHOOLS

The article had said the anti-lockdown protests were "far-right theatrics." The piece went on about how "ignorance, privilege, and anti-black racism [were] driving white protests."

"Being white is the default identity in America. Whiteness is our cultural tapestry… So when you suddenly do not have free rein to go about your business unchecked, it can feel like a massive threat," the article said.

BIDEN'S EQUITY-OBSESSED EDUCATION SECRETARY DODGING ACADEMIC PRIORITIES AMID 'CATASTROPHIC' READING SCORES

But later on, when it came to pro-Black Lives Matter rioting – which was estimated to have caused over $1 billion in property damages after the murder of George Floyd – Taber responded with a tweet bolstering a justification.

She said, "Black people share truth & white people treat it like an intellectual exercise."

'WOKE' DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE EQUITY CHIEF WRITES ANTI-WHITE POSTS: 'EXHAUSTED WITH THESE WHITE FOLX'

Taber referenced a passage in an article which said, "Some white people act as if there are two sides to racism, as if racists are people we need to reason with. They fret over the destruction of property and want everyone to just get along. They struggle to understand why black people are rioting but offer no alternatives about what a people should do about a lifetime of rage, disempowerment and injustice."

In another instance, the DOE official expressed what appeared to be an opposition to color blindness, stating, "On the topic of color blindness... If you're not thinking about race, that's a privilege… #Truth."

"[W]e need policy change; we need action that accounts for the toll of the 400+ years of racism and anti-Blackness in this country," Taber said.

BIDEN'S PENTAGON TEACHING 'RACIST' MATERIALS TO MILITARY KIDS IN WOKE 'SOCIAL ENGINEERING' AGENDA: GOP REPS

Similarly, another DOE official who – like Taber – came from an equity-driven organization called the Education Trust, Kayla Patrick, blamed some teachers for their so-called "whiteness," and called school discipline "racist."

After Fox News Digital reached out to the DOE for comment, Taber locked her account into private mode.

A spokesperson said, "It is disgusting to attempt to disparage a dedicated public servant who is committed to making the lives and educational experiences of all students better."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"When President Biden took office, less than half of schools were open for full-time in-person learning, but under his leadership the Department of Education has worked tirelessly to successfully reopen all of America’s schools despite all Republicans in Congress opposing the funding we secured to do so," the spokesperson said.