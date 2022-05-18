Pennsylvania primary favorites notably bucked party establishments: 'The Five'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters in the Pennsylvania primaries largely bucked their respective party establishments, as the Democratic and Republican senate contests, as well as the GOP gubernatorial races showed.

The panel on "The Five" discussed how many of the races reflected this trend, while the hosts also cautioned both parties shouldn't become complacent against the opposing candidates despite such departure from the proverbial middle.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Bernie Sanders-endorsed Democrat who won that party's Senate primary, defeated Rep. Conor Lamb of Mt. Lebanon, whom host Dana Perino described as a traditional Rust Belt candidate.

"John Fetterman; the cat ran away off the spoon in that one," Dana Perino said.

"He just destroyed Conor Lamb [who was] considered … the perfect candidate; straight out of central-casting for a moderate Democrat in a state like Pennsylvania where he could appeal to the working-class and also rub elbows with the Tech guys…"

Perino added that Fetterman is, however, a more progressive candidate, dubbing him "an original BernieBro." But, the onetime Braddock mayor "oozes charisma and authenticity," she said, calling that a warning to the ultimate Republican nominee "not to sleep on" the race.

Similarly on the GOP gubernatorial side, State Sen. Doug Mastriano of Chambersburg defeated his closest opponent ex-Rep. Lou Barletta of Hazleton. Both men were viewed as pro-Trump candidates.

In the closing days, a handful of candidates including State Senate Leader Jake Corman III dropped-out and endorsed Barletta in what were seen as attempts to coalesce around a non-Mastriano candidate.

The Democrat in that race, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, ran unopposed, as Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.

Host Tyrus noted on the GOP side, races went at least "three-deep" in terms of candidates' tallies – illustrating a more engaged electorate, he suggested:

"The numbers of Republicans coming out to vote – I don't care if you're Superman running as a Democrat, you should really be afraid because, yes, your campaign's getting started early, but …third-place was running strong."

On the Senate side, Oz and McCormick remain locked at the top, with Kathy Barnette positioned in a relatively close third place — while Jeff Bartos and Carla Sands were distant.

Similarly, on the gubernatorial side, Wednesday's tallies illustrated a solid top-four block consisting of Mastriano, Barletta, ex-U.S. Attorney William McSwain and Delaware County Commissioner Dave White – in what was a 9-person field.