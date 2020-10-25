Pence hits Biden for 'undermining' law enforcement, tells Levin 'all my heroes wear uniforms'

Vice President Mike Pence contrasted the Trump administration's support of law enforcement to that of Joe Biden's on Sunday, telling "Life, Liberty & Levin" that unlike his Democratic challenger, his support for the thin blue line dates back to his childhood.

"My uncle was a police officer in Chicago for 25 years," Pence recalled. "I mean, I remember as a little boy with my three brothers going up to Chicago and meeting – seeing him coming out of his bedroom at my grandparents’ house with that uniform on, the badge, the sidearm. We’d just look up at him in awe."

PENCE DEFENDS COVID-19 RESPONSE ON 'LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN'

"All of my heroes wear uniforms," he added, "and President Trump feels just the same way. And that’s why you see so many law enforcement organizations endorsing this president."

By contrast, 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are "literally undermining support for law enforcement and speaking about cutting funding and re-imagining and defunding the police," Pence warned.

"They’re just doubling down on the policies that are contributing to violence in our cities. "

President Trump received the endorsement of the nation's largest police union last month, citing his strong push for law and order and his outspoken support for the men and women in blue.

"All along the way, this president has made it clear that we’re going to stand with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line," Pence said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With four more years of President Donald Trump, we’re going to support law enforcement, we’re going to support our African-American neighbors, and we’re going to have law and order in all of our cities for every American, of every race and creed and color."