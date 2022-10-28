Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Paul Pelosi attack should be a 'wakeup call' to Democrats on crime, but they won't change: Leo Terrell

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' inside the family's San Francisco home

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Paul Pelosi attack a wakeup call to Democrats on crime: Leo Terrell Video

Paul Pelosi attack a wakeup call to Democrats on crime: Leo Terrell

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slams Democrats for soft-on-crime policies after Paul Pelosi was attacked at the family's San Francisco home

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to react to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul being "violently assaulted" in his San Francisco home as the crime crisis continues to grow across America.

TWO LOS ANGELES-AREA POLICE OFFICERS DIE AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH SUSPECT

LEO TERRELL: The reports are that he's in custody. But the key here is, is will he be released? Will he get back on the streets? I mean, let's look at Fox News has done a tremendous job of pointing out these repeat offenders. We need to know a lot about this person. But will he be released? Because we have that no cash bail rule in California, people, career criminals are back on the streets. And again, Democratic voters, Democratic politicians, this is a wakeup call. Crime is everywhere and it does not discriminate. So, you know, it's interesting to see what will happen to this suspect. Again, speedy recovery for Paul Pelosi. Will this change the Democratic position on crime? I don't think so.

Paul Pelosi 'violently assaulted' in home invasion Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.