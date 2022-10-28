Paul Pelosi attack should be a 'wakeup call' to Democrats on crime, but they won't change: Leo Terrell

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to react to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul being "violently assaulted" in his San Francisco home as the crime crisis continues to grow across America.

LEO TERRELL: The reports are that he's in custody. But the key here is, is will he be released? Will he get back on the streets? I mean, let's look at Fox News has done a tremendous job of pointing out these repeat offenders. We need to know a lot about this person. But will he be released? Because we have that no cash bail rule in California, people, career criminals are back on the streets. And again, Democratic voters, Democratic politicians, this is a wakeup call. Crime is everywhere and it does not discriminate. So, you know, it's interesting to see what will happen to this suspect. Again, speedy recovery for Paul Pelosi. Will this change the Democratic position on crime? I don't think so.