'Parents, do you agree?' Biden alarms with assertion there's 'no such thing as someone else's child'

President Biden drew scorn from several social media accounts after repeating the line "There’s no such thing as someone else’s child" during a White House event on Monday.

Biden spoke at the National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration and honored the award recipient, Oklahoma high school teacher Rebekah Peterson. During his praise for the teacher, he quoted Peterson and appeared to agree with her statement that "there is no such thing as someone else’s child."

"Rebecca put a teacher's creed into words when she said, ‘There is no such thing as someone else's child.’ No such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children," Biden said.

He added, "As I often say, you teachers hold the kite strings to lift our national ambitions aloft. You really do. Imagine. Imagine. Just imagine if we didn't have great teachers in this country. What difficulty. You are determining our future."

Twitter users were shocked at the president uttering that comment, showing concern that a political party leader stated that children belong to the nation.

"Please run on that one," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller tweeted, before adding sarcastically, "’Our nation's children are all ou[r] children and that's why your daughter goes by Ralph now and ze/zer/xtey pronouns. Sorry.’"

Political podcaster James Lindsay explained, "The Left believes it owns your kids. Defeat this narrative. Mock it like when this joker said it was time for ‘unity’ (on Democratic Party terms)."

The pro-life account LifeNews.com responded, "So if you have an abortion you just killed my child."

"Parents, your children are NOT property of the state. This is not the Soviet Union. You must stand up for Parental Rights!" Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill. tweeted.

Conservative account Fusilli Spock joked, "All of your childrens are belong to us."

"Biden just said that your child is not really your child. Parents, do you agree?" media commentator Kyle Becker asked.

RedState contributor Jeff Charles wrote, "When he says ‘all our children,’ he means, ‘the state's children.’ #StayWoke."

"Hunter’s lawyer is arguing the exact opposite in Arkansas," Substack writer Jim Treacher joked.

Vice President Kamala Harris faced similar backlash in October after referring to America’s youth as "our children" while speaking with late night talk show host Seth Meyers.

"When you see our kids, and I truly believe that they are our children, they are the children of our country, of our communities, I mean, our future is really bright if we, if we prioritize them, and therefore prioritize the climate crisis and the need to address it. If we think about our children, prioritizing the need to bring our country together," Harris said.

In a different part of his speech, Biden also appeared to confuse Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes’ first name with "Jonah."

"Thank you for the members of Congress here today, including two outstanding educating congresswomen: Jonah," Biden said. "And by the way, Jonah Hayes is — Jonah, where are you? There you are, Jonah, right in front of me!"