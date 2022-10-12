Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show

Critics slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday for referring to America's youth as "our children" during her interview with late night talk show host Seth Meyers.

"When you see our kids, and I truly believe that they are our children, they are the children of our country, of our communities, I mean, our future is really bright if we, if we prioritize them, and therefore prioritize the climate crisis and the need to address it. If we think about our children, prioritizing the need to bring our country together," Harris said.

Harris and Meyers were discussing a photo of the vice president surrounded by children in a classroom in Connecticut. Harris said she told one of the students that she could be "anything" she wants to be.

"And this kid looked back at me in my eyes and she said, ‘Well I intend to be everything,’" Harris said. "Those are moments of pure joy."

Contributing editor for the Spectator Stephen Miller responded by saying, "nope."

Corey DeAngelis, national director of research for the American Federation for Children, responded to a clip of Harris posted to Twitter and said, "wake up, parents."

Harris also praised President Biden and called out Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for his handling of the border crisis during her late night appearance, particularly his decision to send migrants to Washington, D.C.

"I just think it's an absolute dereliction of duty," Harris said. "If you see a problem and we agree that we need to address it, then if you're a leader, participate in a solution, right? They've fled great harm and they are coming here seeking refuge. Talk about political theater."

Parents have previously slammed President Biden for saying that students were like teachers' children in the classroom.

"You have heard me say it many times about our children, but it is true," Biden said at a Teacher of the Year event at the White House in May. "They’re all our children. And the reason you are the teachers of the year is because you recognize that."

"They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom," Biden continued.

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice told Fox News Digital at the time that Biden's statement was "false."

"We are willing to partner with our children’s schools, but we do not co-parent with the government. And every parent has the right to direct the upbringing of their children," she said.

"Parents don’t matter. Reliable energy doesn’t matter. Teaching kids skills doesn’t matter. What matters? The climate 'crisis,'" Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said, criticizing Harris' remarks.

Founder and president of Defending Education Nicki Neily said "they’re NOT your kids!"

Harris also criticized the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade during her late night appearance and said Democrats need to elect two more senators in order to pass the Women's Health Protection Act.

"If we keep our numbers in the Senate and elect two more United States senators, then the president can sign into law the Women's Health Protection Act, which would put into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. So critically important. 29 days to go," she said.