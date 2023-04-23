New York Times admits Biden should take 'concerns about his age seriously'

President Biden needs to "take voters’ concerns about age seriously" before campaigning for his second term, the New York Times editorial board wrote on Saturday.

The editorial acknowledged that "many Democrats, particularly younger ones, are worried that he will simply be too old to be effective in a second term" citing a poll that showed only 47% of Democrats want Biden to run again. More concerning, the article noted, was the Biden administration’s hesitation on the topic of his age, despite Biden’s plans to announce his second term on Tuesday.

"Concerns about age — both in terms of fitness for office and being out of touch with the moment — are legitimate…But Mr. Biden has given voters very few chances to do just that — to watch him — and his refusal to engage with the public regularly raises questions about his age and health," the editorial board wrote.

In previous articles, New York Times writers have remarked that Biden’s age as a "sensitive topic" and "uncomfortable issue" regarding the president. Though the editorial board claimed that Biden’s State of the Union address presented an "effective defense" for critics of his age, appearances like that, the editors wrote, are rare.

"He has held fewer news conferences and media interviews than most of his modern predecessors. Since 1923, only Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan took fewer questions per month from reporters, and neither represents a model of presidential openness that Mr. Biden should want to emulate. His reticence has created an opening for critics and skeptics," the New York Times wrote.

The article follows an editorial from the Wall Street Journal that argued Biden’s decline from his old age was "clear to anyone who isn’t willfully blind" from his lack of press conferences.

"The public understands what Mr. Biden apparently won’t admit: that electing an octogenarian in obvious decline for another four years could be an historic mistake," the Jouranl editorial board wrote.

Biden would be 82-years-old if he wins a second term and currently holds the record as the oldest president to ever hold office. Over the past few years, multiple media outlets have expressed doubts about Biden’s ability to run again due to his age.

"If Mr. Biden runs again, as he recently said he intends to, questions will persist about his age until he does more to assure voters that he is up to the job," the Times editorial stated. "If he runs again, Mr. Biden will need to provide explicit reassurance to voters; many of them have seen family members decline rapidly in their 80s. Americans are watching what Mr. Biden says and does, just as he has asked them to do."

More recently, ABC's Terry Moran acknowledged on "This Week" that voters are likely reluctant to support Biden for his age.

"My own sense is that most Americans don’t want to vote for an 81-year-old running for president, neither do they really want to vote for a 77-year-old running for president. They'd like to go to the next generation. And I think part of the modesty is the Biden White House operation aware that people are uneasy with his age," Moran said.