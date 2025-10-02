Expand / Collapse search
Paramount set to announce deal for Bari Weiss to join CBS News: report

The deal with the former New York Times writer has been rumored since last month

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Bari Weiss: Nuclear Iran poses an existential threat to America Video

Bari Weiss: Nuclear Iran poses an existential threat to America

Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy provides updates on President Donald Trump's position on U.S. involvement with Iran. The Free Press editor Bari Weiss joins ‘Americas Newsroom’ to discuss the threat of Iran.

Paramount is reportedly set to announce a deal for Bari Weiss to join CBS News, according to a Puck News report Thursday.

Correspondent Dylan Byers reported on X that Paramount will announce the deal to acquire the Free Press, Weiss’ media company, on Monday. Weiss will reportedly join CBS News as editor-in-chief and report directly to new Paramount CEO David Ellison.

Byers also wrote that Tom Cibrowski will stay on as CBS News president after reports suggested he was pushing an "editorial shift" to some of the network’s programming.

CBS DENIES REPORT OF NEWS DIVISION LOSING $50 MILLION A YEAR, INSISTS IT IS PROFITABLE

David Ellison, CBS building, Bari Weiss

New Paramount owner David Ellison is reportedly on the "1-yard line" in striking a deal with Bari Weiss, involving a multimillion-dollar buyout of The Free Press and giving her a prominent position at CBS News. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Paramount, CBS News and The Free Press for comment.

Ellison has long been rumored to covet Weiss and The Free Press, which she founded after leaving The New York Times in 2020. Byers reported last month that "the two sides have agreed in principle to a deal" with a price tag between $100 million and $200 million, and Weiss would take on a role guiding "the editorial direction" of CBS News.

Puck News reported the move "would inevitably inspire blowback from various corners of the newsroom," but not everyone at CBS News was alarmed.

CBS STAFFERS REVOLT OVER PARAMOUNT'S 'SHAMEFUL' TRUMP SETTLEMENT, 'BETRAYAL' TO THE NETWORK'S JOURNALISTS

Founder of The Free Press Bari Weiss

Bari Weiss speaks onstage during a Book Club Event With Peggy Noonan on Nov. 19, 2024, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

"Maybe more free thought, free expression is on the way. Nothing to fear here," one CBS News staffer told Fox News Digital in September.

Left-wing commentators, however, fumed at the idea, claiming that hiring "one of the most polarizing figures in media" would only further erode media trust and amount to a "right-wing grift."

BARI WEISS CALLS FOR END TO DEI PROGRAMS, SAYS THEY UNDERMINE 'CENTRAL MISSIONS' OF INSTITUTIONS

Weiss, a classical liberal who famously exited The New York Times in 2020 after bullying from far-left colleagues, has largely been ostracized by the cultural left for The Free Press' reporting that challenges DEI, gender ideology and media narratives against Israel during its ongoing war with Hamas.

Bari Weiss

Liberals fumed at reports that The Free Press founder Bari Weiss would join CBS News. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn and Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

