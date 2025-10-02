Paramount set to announce deal for Bari Weiss to join CBS News: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paramount is reportedly set to announce a deal for Bari Weiss to join CBS News, according to a Puck News report Thursday.

Correspondent Dylan Byers reported on X that Paramount will announce the deal to acquire the Free Press, Weiss’ media company, on Monday. Weiss will reportedly join CBS News as editor-in-chief and report directly to new Paramount CEO David Ellison.

Byers also wrote that Tom Cibrowski will stay on as CBS News president after reports suggested he was pushing an "editorial shift" to some of the network’s programming.

CBS DENIES REPORT OF NEWS DIVISION LOSING $50 MILLION A YEAR, INSISTS IT IS PROFITABLE

Fox News Digital reached out to Paramount, CBS News and The Free Press for comment.

Ellison has long been rumored to covet Weiss and The Free Press, which she founded after leaving The New York Times in 2020. Byers reported last month that "the two sides have agreed in principle to a deal" with a price tag between $100 million and $200 million, and Weiss would take on a role guiding "the editorial direction" of CBS News.

Puck News reported the move "would inevitably inspire blowback from various corners of the newsroom," but not everyone at CBS News was alarmed.

CBS STAFFERS REVOLT OVER PARAMOUNT'S 'SHAMEFUL' TRUMP SETTLEMENT, 'BETRAYAL' TO THE NETWORK'S JOURNALISTS

"Maybe more free thought, free expression is on the way. Nothing to fear here," one CBS News staffer told Fox News Digital in September.

Left-wing commentators, however, fumed at the idea, claiming that hiring "one of the most polarizing figures in media" would only further erode media trust and amount to a "right-wing grift."

BARI WEISS CALLS FOR END TO DEI PROGRAMS, SAYS THEY UNDERMINE 'CENTRAL MISSIONS' OF INSTITUTIONS

Weiss, a classical liberal who famously exited The New York Times in 2020 after bullying from far-left colleagues, has largely been ostracized by the cultural left for The Free Press' reporting that challenges DEI, gender ideology and media narratives against Israel during its ongoing war with Hamas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn and Brian Flood contributed to this report.