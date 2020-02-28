Pennsylvania father, 3-year-old daughter released from coronavirus quarantine: 'I understand the fear'

Frank Wucinski and his 3-year-old daughter Annabel have returned home to Pennsylvania after undergoing coronavirus testing and quarantine for the second time since their evacuation from the disease's epicenter of Wuhan, China.

Wucinski and his family have lived in China for over 15 years and spent two-thirds of that time in Wuhan where his wife's family lives. Wucinski and his wife – who is not a U.S. citizen – had moved to Guangzhou for work, but after his mother-in-law passed away three months ago, the three returned to Wuhan to take care of his father-in-law.

Then, the virus struck.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Ed Henry and Sandra Smith, Frank Wucinski said that when he and his daughter first landed at the Miramar Airbase in San Diego, Calif., they were immediately separated and put into isolation for three or four days because of their contact with his father-in-law, who passed away recently from the deadly virus.

"Then," he said, "a few days later, Annabel just coughed in front of some staff. They suggested we go to the medical tent. The medical tent contacted the CDC and they said that we should go back to isolation at the children's hospital. So, we stayed there for about three days."

Fortunately for the Wucinskis, all of their tests came back negative.

The question is: what happens next?

"Well, we're meant to go for follow-up checkups at the hospital or with a doctor, So, we're looking into trying to get some insurance because my insurance for work -- for my job -- doesn't work in America. So, we're applying," he told the "Newsroom" hosts.

Other than that, the Wucinskis have to take daily temperature readings.

"I mean, I know just from my experience being in Wuhan when it all first started it was scary. You just didn't know what was happening and what was going on," he explained.

"I think as time goes forward, hopefully, doctors and scientists will get a better handle on the whole situation. Fortunately -- from what I understand, you know -- it is contagious, but the death rate is pretty low. So, yeah, I understand the fear," he concluded.

There are currently over 83,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide with over 78,000 cases in mainland China. The United States has recorded 60 cases and 33 of those 60 have been in the state of California. Thus far, there have been over 2,800 deaths recorded.