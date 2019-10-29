'Outnumbered' hosts rip Elizabeth Warren for 'dodging' questions about paying for 'Medicare-for-All'

The "Outnumbered" hosts debated Tuesday whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential ambitions will be sunk by her inability to explain how her "Medicare-for-All" plan will be paid for.

Warren, D-Mass., has been asked repeatedly on the campaign trail about whether the middle class will have to pay higher taxes to fund the plan, which is estimated to cost $32-34 trillion over 10 years. Warren has vowed to "soon" release a detailed plan and claimed that health care costs for Americans will go down dramatically, blunting any tax hikes.

Brian Brenberg, executive vice president and chair of business and finance at The King's College, said Warren has stuck to her "dodging" explanation about savings for families.

"The more she does this, the more people say, 'Wait a second, you are just totally lying to me about this,'" he argued.

On the debate stage earlier this month, Warren faced biting criticism from some of her rivals, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who accused her of being dishonest about the plan's costs.

Accusing Warren of being evasive, Buttigieg argued that “your signature, Senator, is to have a plan for everything — except for this. No plan has been laid out to explain how a multitrillion-dollar hole in this Medicare-for-all plan that Senator Warren is putting forward is supposed to get filled in.”

A new study by a bipartisan budget watchdog concluded it would be "impossible" to finance Warren's plan using only taxes on the wealthy. Fox News contributor and Democrat Jessica Tarlov said the issue is "difficult" for Warren but "not a death knell" for her presidential ambitions.

"I do, I think this is really gonna hurt her," countered host Harris Faulkner, arguing that Warren is "playing catch-up" on the issue and it's a "basic concept" for voters.

Tarlov stressed how popular Warren is right now and that she has a strong base of core supporters.

"What these left-wing liberals are doing is not math. We should call it 'sh-math.' None of the numbers add up," Fox Business Network's Dagen McDowell argued.

In a Fox News op-ed, Grover Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, laid out why Warren cannot fund her plans only by taxing corporations and the wealthy.

"Warren has extraordinarily expensive big plans, funded courtesy of your wallet. Her plans will intrude into every aspect of American life," he wrote.