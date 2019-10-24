Grover Norquist: Elizabeth Warren wants to raise taxes for middle-class Americans – Not just the rich

Elizabeth Warren wants to raise taxes on middle-class Americans, but she won’t admit it. Even the establishment media are getting fed up with her evasive answers.

Warren wants you to think she will only raise taxes on “the wealthy.” But her “Medicare-for-all” plan would impose massive tax increases on the middle class.

When questioned by the press as to whether her plan will involve higher middle-class taxes, Warren continues to bob and weave and dodge the question.

In advance of the last debate by Democratic presidential candidates, Americans for Tax Reform released a video compilation of Warren’s middle-class tax dodges. It shows Warren dodging the question on at least 17 different occasions, all around the country. During the after the debate, she dodged the question another eight times.

Big media names on the left are growing exasperated as Warren refuses to level with them.

“Why don’t you want to answer the question?” said MSNBC’s Chris Matthews after trying to get an answer out of her on seven times in a row. Finally, he threw in the towel and said: “I’m not getting anywhere.”

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, Warren was asked: “How are you going to pay for it? Are you going to raise the middle-class taxes?"

As Warren ramped up her usual long-winded dodge, Colbert cut her off and said: “I've listened to these answers a few times before, and I just want to make a parallel suggestion for you about how you might defend the taxes that perhaps you're not mentioning."

Even Warren’s Democratic primary opponents are finally calling her out. The day after the last debate, former Vice President Joe Biden said her evasiveness is raising questions about “whether or not she’s going to be candid and honest with the American people.”

Warren fashions herself a serious policy person who will level with the American people. But she’s just another tax-and-spend liberal who has a problem telling the truth.

As it turns out, Americans know they already pay enough in taxes. They also know the games Democrats play with tax rhetoric: A promise during the campaign to only raise taxes on a tiny part of the very wealthiest Scrooge McDucks.

But once in office, the Democratic politicians “discover” by golly that they, in fact, will be imposing tax increases on nearly everyone.

Warren has extraordinarily expensive big plans, funded courtesy of your wallet. Her plans will intrude into every aspect of American life.

It’s no wonder Warren has already endorsed a long list of tax increases including a carbon dioxide tax – a new national energy tax that will drastically increase costs for Americans.

A carbon tax is so toxic with voters that even the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign purposefully steered clear of it. Her campaign wrote an internal memo noting that a carbon tax would “disproportionately impact low-income households.”

Warren has also endorsed a 30 percent national gun tax, making it more expensive for households to protect themselves. Her gun tax plan has a deliberate goal of reducing gun ownership in the United States – an attempt to tax the Second Amendment out of existence.

Warren seems to have a problem telling the truth about her policies. But if she gets the Democratic nomination, there will be a historic contrast on taxes. Warren wants to raise your taxes. President Trump wants to cut taxes. Voters won’t be fooled.