Khanna and Massie threaten to force a vote on Iran as prospect of US attack looms

As the prospect of another U.S. military action against Iran looms, Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., want Congress to pass a measure that would order the president to terminate unauthorized hostilities against the Islamic Republic.

"Trump officials say there's a 90% chance of strikes on Iran. He can’t without Congress. @RepThomasMassie & I have a War Powers Resolution to debate & vote on war before putting U.S. troops in harm’s way. I will make a motion to discharge to force a vote on it next week," Khanna declared in a Wednesday post on X.

Massie shared Khanna's post and commented, "Congress must vote on war according to our Constitution. @RepRoKhanna and I will be forcing that vote to happen in the House as soon as possible. I will vote to put America first which means voting against more war in the Middle East."

President Donald Trump has been pressuring Iran to make a deal to give up its nuclear weapons ambitions.

After meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Trump said in a Truth Social post, "I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."

"Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible," Trump warned, referring to strikes the U.S. carried out against Iranian nuclear facilities and infrastructure last year.

Axios reported in an article on Wednesday that a Trump adviser said, "The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks."

The White House pointed Fox News Digital to comments Secretary of State Marco Rubio made during a press conference on Sunday.

Asked whether the Trump administration will notify Congress in advance if it decides to attack Iran, Rubio emphasized that the president has been clear that his preference is diplomacy. Rubio said, "We'll always comply with the applicable laws… in terms of involving Congress in any decisions."

"We'll follow whatever the law is on it," he said during a press conference in Slovakia, emphasizing that the focus is on negotiations. "If that changes, it'll be obvious to everyone, and obviously whatever the law requires us to do, we'll do."

Massie introduced the Iran-related measure in June 2025. Khanna and other House Democrats are listed as original co-sponsors. Khanna indicated that he'd use a motion to discharge to advance the measure.

"Pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution (50 U.S.C. 1544(c)), Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran," the text of the measure reads, in part.

Khanna said in a Wednesday post on X that, "The War Powers Resolution of 1973 was enacted over Nixon’s veto so that Congress could play an active role to weigh the merits of war and reflect the American people's will *before* the president unilaterally launched an attack."