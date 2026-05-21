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Inflation

Gas prices threaten Memorial Day road trips as pump costs hit historic highs

Escalating tensions in Iran continue to disrupt oil supplies as Americans prepare for the holiday weekend

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Americans traveling this Memorial Day weekend will face some of the highest gas prices in history.

Despite the soaring costs due to the ongoing conflict in Iran causing shipping bottlenecks and blockades, AAA expects more than 39 million people to hit the roads over the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, the White House has attempted to build rapport with Americans ahead of the 2026 midterms by rolling out a series of extraordinary measures aimed at easing pain at the pump amid an economic squeeze causing rising prices and stubborn inflation.

GAS SURGE TIED TO IRAN CONFLICT HITS SWING STATES, TESTING TRUMP’S LOW-PRICE PITCH

A customer pressing premium grade fuel pump at a tribally owned gas station

Drivers fill up at a gas station as fuel prices surge nationwide ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

The fuel cost surge persists amid renewed turmoil in global energy markets as escalating tensions in Iran have disrupted oil supplies and driven crude prices higher after the war broke out in late February.

National gas prices are now hovering near record territory, eclipsing levels seen during previous summer travel seasons and raising fears of even higher costs ahead.

President Donald Trump has released record amounts of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a way to ease prices and has called for a federal gas tax holiday. His administration also temporarily waived a century-old shipping law known as the Jones Act to move fuel more quickly between U.S. ports.

Despite those efforts, drivers across the country are continuing to see sharp increases at the pump.

West Coast drivers are facing the steepest costs, with gas hitting $6.14 per gallon in California and $5.70 in Washington state, according to data compiled by AAA.

BBQ LOVERS BEWARE: MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT MIGHT DISRUPT YOUR SUMMER PLANS THIS YEAR

On the East Coast, prices have climbed above $4.50 in several areas, including $4.67 in Washington, D.C., and $4.62 in Pennsylvania.

In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $5.01 per gallon, while much of the region remains in the mid-$4 range. Southern states continue to see comparatively lower costs, though prices are climbing there as well, reaching $4.03 in Georgia, $4.09 in Texas and $4.51 in Florida. Mississippi currently has the nation’s cheapest gas at $4.01 per gallon.

Beyond gasoline, other fuel costs are rising even faster.

Diesel has climbed to $5.65, up about $2.10 over the past year. As a key fuel for freight, shipping and public transportation, it is especially sensitive to supply disruptions and its rising cost can quickly ripple through the broader economy, pushing up prices on everything from groceries to goods.

A semi truck driver replacing a diesel fuel pump at a Love's gas station in Eloy, Arizona

Diesel prices are climbing even faster than gasoline, raising concerns about higher shipping and consumer costs nationwide. (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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The surge underscores the broader economic risks tied to the standoff, as uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz continues to rattle energy markets.

With midterm elections looming, rising gas prices are once again becoming a major political vulnerability as frustrated Americans watch the cost of filling up climb higher.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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