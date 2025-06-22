Trump slams Republican Massie as 'not MAGA' following congressman's criticism of Iran strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., on social media, calling him a "LOSER" after the legislator posted a string of social media posts criticizing the president for bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday night.

Massie said on X that Trump’s actions were "not constitutional."

"When two countries are bombing each other daily in a hot war, and a third country joins the bombing, that’s an act of war," Massie said in another post. "I’m amazed at the mental gymnastics being undertaken by neocons in D.C. (and their social media bots) to say we aren’t at war … so they can make war."

In another post, Massie responded to Speaker Mike Johnson’s post in which he defended Trump’s actions and said leaders in Congress were aware of the urgency of the situation — though "imminent danger outweighed the time it would take for Congress to act."

"Why didn’t you call us back from vacation to vote on military action if there was a serious threat to our country?" Massie said in response to Johnson’s post.

Massie’s words caught Trump’s attention. On Sunday, the president aimed some words back toward the representative.

"Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is a negative force who almost always votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be. He’s a simple-minded ‘grandstander’ who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ at every chance they get."

The president restated his case for bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying Iran has "killed and maimed" thousands of Americans — and under the Jimmy Carter administration, even took over the American Embassy in Tehran.

"We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the ‘bomb’ right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!) but, as usual, and despite all of the praise and accolades received, this ‘lightweight’ Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran," Trump wrote.

"Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes ‘NO’ on virtually everything put before him (Rand Paul Jr.), no matter how good something may be," the president added.

Trump also accused Massie of being "disrespectful" to the military and suggested he "drop his fake act" and put America first.

"MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague!" Trump said. "The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard.

"MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one," Trump continued. "Thank you to our incredible military for the AMAZING job they did last night. It was really SPECIAL!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Fox News Digital reached out to Massie’s office for comment on the matter.