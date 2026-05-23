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War With Iran

Trump says Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’ as 84-day war nears possible end

President says final details of Iran agreement to be announced shortly

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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President Trump says deal with Iran is ‘largely negotiated’ Video

President Trump says deal with Iran is ‘largely negotiated’

President Donald Trump said he held a call with various Middle Eastern leaders and final aspects of a deal with Iran 'will be announced shortly' in a social media post.

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President Donald Trump announced on Saturday an agreement has been "largely negotiated" with Iran and several allied nations, signaling a nearing end to the controversial 84-day war.

The president wrote in a Truth Social post that following a "very good call" with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, the deal is nearing finalization.

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," Trump wrote in the post. "Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well."

He added final aspects and details of the deal are "currently being discussed and will be announced shortly."

President Trump

President Donald Trump said Saturday that an agreement with Iran has been "largely negotiated" and that it is "subject to finalization." (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

Trump also indicated a key provision of the deal involves opening the Strait of Hormuz.

The breakthrough announcement follows intense diplomatic efforts and military pressures surrounding the war with Iran.

Earlier in the day, Trump reportedly told Axios that he was a "solid 50/50" on whether he would sign a deal or resume combat operations to "blow them to kingdom come." 

However, following the conference call with Arab leaders, a regional diplomat told Fox News the discussions were "very positive" and that regional leaders were highly supportive of "the breakthrough President Trump achieved with the talks."

Donald Trump and Strait of Hormuz

Trump has indicated a key provision of the deal involves opening the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images; Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The impending diplomatic agreement comes amid significant U.S. military action in the region. 

U.S. Central Command recently announced a milestone of redirecting 100 commercial vessels during a weeks-long maritime blockade of Iranian ports aimed at squeezing the country economically. 

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously signaled negotiators were making progress, emphasizing that any resolution would require Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open without tolls and surrender its enriched uranium.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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