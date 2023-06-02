Oklahoma school accused of violating law after teen girl 'severely beaten' by trans student in bathroom

An Oklahoma mother is suing her daughter's school district demanding accountability after the 15-year-old was allegedly attacked by a transgender student in the girl's bathroom.

Theresa Gooden and her attorney Greg Andrews joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the lawsuit and why they believe the school broke the law by allowing a biological male in the female restroom.

"It's pretty traumatizing," Gooden said Friday. "It wasn't a regular fight, it was a beatdown."

Gooden filed a lawsuit last week seeking $75,000 in damages for "severe physical and mental injuries, severe physical and mental pain and suffering, and severe emotional distress" that she claims her child suffered at the hands of the 17-year-old student at Edmond Memorial High School in October 2022.

The document, which was obtained by The New York Post, notes the accused attacker was assigned male at birth and was using the women’s bathroom despite a state law requiring public school students to use restrooms matching the sex on their birth certificates.

Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Angela Grunewald spoke out publicly after the incident in a video posted to YouTube in December, saying the 17-year-old was enrolled as a female.

"In high school, birth certificates are not required to start school. So there was no birth certificate in the (student's) file at the time to verify one way or another," Grunewald said.

"If a parent comes in and enrolls their child as a certain gender, and when you look at that child by all social norms they look and present themselves as that gender, it’s not something that you would question," she added.

The lawsuit alleges the transgender student, who had recently enrolled in the school, had made previous threats of violence against the victim and was searched for weapons by police. Gooden's attorney said her daughter told the vice principal at the time that the student was a male.

"They knew firsthand at that point that there was a chance it was a boy based on what my client's daughter said," Andrews said.

"The police report indicates they did have a paternity affidavit on file in the student file that identified the boy as a male. So the school is just lying, and they didn't comply. I can't wait until we get discovery in this, because it's clearly going to show that they violated the law."

Gooden said although her daughter has recovered physically since the attack, she is still traumatized emotionally.

"It's not OK. That was a brutal attack on my daughter because they didn't follow guidelines. I expect my daughter to be safe at school."

The school district said in a statement, "Because this matter is in litigation, there is little that can be said at this time. However, Edmond Public Schools is confident that when the facts are presented, it will be determined that the district fully complied with the law and acted in a reasonable manner."

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.