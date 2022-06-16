Oil industry exec blasts Biden admin's 'mixed messages' as gas prices hit record highs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers criticized the Biden administration for sending "mixed messages" on oil production as the national average gas price hit $5 per gallon. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Sommers called on the administration to support the industry and allow for additional oil production to combat high costs.

MIKE SOMMERS: All they need to do are really two things. They need to change the tone. They need to start talking about the essential nature of this industry on a going-forward basis. And they need to also enact policies that are actually going to produce more oil and gas here in the United States.

They've done neither of those things. In fact, the mixed messages that we're getting from this administration. It's really unbelievable where you have Gina McCarthy on one side and John Kerry on one side saying that this industry needs to end by 2030. And then you have Jennifer Granholm and the president saying that we need to produce more. Which one is it?

