Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Oil and gas exec slams Biden’s energy policies, warns ‘will compound problem’ amid crisis

"When we're in a crisis like this, will this policy do anything to increase production? And the answer is no."

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden’s energy policies ‘will compound the problem’ amid crisis: Oil and gas exec Video

Biden’s energy policies ‘will compound the problem’ amid crisis: Oil and gas exec

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart tells ‘Cavuto Live’ that the Biden administration’s energy policies will increase the oil crisis.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart joined "Cavuto Live" Saturday and warned that the Biden administration’s energy policies will increase the oil crisis and "compound the problem."

HIMES, STEIL SAY ECONOMIC DISPARITY IS 'NOT A DEMOCRAT THING OR A REPUBLICAN THING,' SEEK BIPARTISAN SOLUTIONS

TIM STEWART: I realize that the Secretary of Interior is very much on message with the rest of the Biden administration…which is we all pay 50% more for 80% less…she was very clear that's what she was going to do for those oil and gas operators who were interested in doing work on federal lands, that we should be prepared to pay about 50% more in royalties and other fees that we already pay. At the same time, we're only going to have access to about 20% of the current acreage that we have put forward to the secretary as potential oil and gas opportunities for us. 

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart told Fox News that Biden's energy policies will increase the oil crisis. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart told Fox News that Biden's energy policies will increase the oil crisis. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images (AP Photo/Alex Brand  |  Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It goes to this fundamental question of when we're in a crisis like this, is this policy, will it do anything to increase production? And the answer is no…actually it will compound the problem. We have a short-term production shortfall right now. The Secretary's actions that she announced yesterday will push this problem out three, five, seven, 10 years. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Oil and gas exec on Biden’s energy policies Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.