Oil executive slams Democrats' 'blame game' on gas prices: This is 'what they asked for'

The American Petroleum Institute ripped House Democrats' energy policy pivot, Wednesday, as lawmakers grilled oil executives on Capitol Hill on sky-high gas prices.

DEMOCRATIC SENS. KELLY, MANCHIN PRESS BIDEN OVER GULF OIL LEASES

API President and CEO Mike Sommers addressed the price surge on "America's Newsroom," highlighting how lawmakers have pivoted on American production.

"Their tune has certainly changed," Sommers told co-host Dana Perino. "And now they're blaming those same executives for high prices. We all know that the real reason for high prices are a consequence… of low production because of some of these Biden administration policies, but also some other factors that are going on throughout the world."

"This is exactly what they've asked for -- for decades and decades -- is higher gas prices to hasten the… renewable economy that they've been pursuing."

DEMOCRATS' CLAIMS OF OIL INDUSTRY PRICE-GOUGING ARE ‘FALSE’ AND 'UNFAIR': AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE

Sommers and other executives have accused the White House of stifling production amid a slew of red tape, a renewable energy push and the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

The White House has pushed back on that narrative, accusing oil companies of price-gouging and not utilizing oil and gas leases.

"Congress should do is really look themselves in the mirror," Sommers said. "I don't think any American wants less production here in the United States, where it's produced in the safest, most responsible way, and, by the way, the most environmentally responsible way."

"So we're focused on the policies and things that we can get done to ensure that Americans have access to safe and reliable and affordable energy right now," he continued.

President Biden announced last month the U.S. would no longer import Russian energy, and as a result, has been billing high gas prices as the "Putin Price Hike."

Despite his remarks, gas prices hit a record high prior to the Russia-Ukraine war, and U.S. imports of Russian energy comprised less than 10% of energy imports.