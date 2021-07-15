Ohio congressional candidate aims to end stigma on racism: Blacks ‘are not victims’

A congressional seat in Ohio’s 15th district is up for grabs and Republican candidate Ruth Edmonds aims to kill the misguided rhetoric surrounding racism in America, she explained Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Caucasians are not villains and they’re not oppressors and brown-skinned people are not victims and we’re not oppressed," she said. "

Edmonds, former president of the NAACP in Columbus, expressed in her official political ad that it’s time to "stop judging every White person as a villain" and pushed that Americans must come together as "one nation under God" once again.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland by her grandmother, Edmonds said she learned the power of perseverance and hard work. And under Republican leadership at the NAACP, she realized her values aligned with the platform of the right.

"She taught me the principles and values and ethics of hard work and perseverance and faith in God and taking advantage of opportunities when they come and not allowing barriers to be excuses," she said. "So, yes, I can say that brown-skinned people are not victims because we’re not."

"I make no excuses for having a biblical world view and I absolutely believe that this country was… endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights," she went on. "Among them are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Edmonds described the left’s "attack" on America’s founding as "terrible" and encouraged people to speak out against it.

"We have to defend this great nation."