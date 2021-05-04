Officer's TikTok message in defense of police goes viral: 'There are bad people in every career!'

A frustrated police officer whose TikTok message on the treatment of law enforcement went viral told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that he's "had enough" of the negative portrayal of policing.

Major Kelvin Dingle, operation commander at the Morehouse School of Medicine Department of Public Safety in Atlanta, Georgia, explained what led him to post the passionate video where he proclaimed he's "so tired" of being viewed as bad.

"It seems like every night we go to sleep or every morning we wake up, there's something negative that's portrayed about law enforcement," Dingle said. "I was riding home and I was thinking in regards to everything and now it's just different. I'm driving next to people and people are just frowning at me. People are purposely doing things to get my attention. They're flipping me off."

"Don't get me wrong," he continued, "it is what it is, some people make bad decisions. But the majority of us that put this badge on every day, the majority of us want to protect and serve.... We're generally good-hearted people that want to make a difference… And that day, I just, honestly, had enough. My heart was broken because of the things that I saw in just traveling home to my family, and it wasn't always that way."

Dingle also reacted to video of a driver's verbal attack on a Los Angeles County deputy, where body camera footage showed a Latino officer being called a "murderer" who will "never be White."

"That is more common than you all can imagine," Dingle said. "It has to stop. It really does."

Dingle believes a return to a positive attitude towards law enforcement in America can return, but not without communication and listening.

"The truth of the matter is, we have two sides and two sides need to be heard," he said. "But people need to listen -- not to respond -- but listen to understand. That's the difference… if you can do that, I promise you there's a solution out there. We just have to communicate in which to find it."