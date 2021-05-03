Video shows driver calling deputy a 'murderer' in racist attack during traffic stop: 'You'll never be White'

A woman can be heard verbally attacking a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy with racist slurs during a standard traffic stop in bodycam footage exclusively obtained by Fox News' Bill Melugin and featured on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

The anti-cop hostility in the U.S. reared its ugly head during a traffic stop last month when an officer pulled over a woman who appeared to be using her cell phone while driving.

The 14-year career officer told Fox News' Bill Melugin that he recorded the interaction on both his official department-issued body-cam, and a personal one he bought to "protect himself from false allegations" as the public continues to demonize police following the death of George Floyd.

As the unidentified officer approaches the window, the driver begins recording him on her cell phone, before saying "I started to record because you’re a murderer."

When the officer calmly explains that the woman "can't be on your cell phone while you are driving " and requests to see her identification, the driver fires back, "It's at my apartment, and I am perfectly legal and I am a teacher."

The interaction took a turn when the woman called the officer a "Mexican racist."

"You are always going to be a Mexican," she is heard saying. "You will never be White. You know that, right?"

Melugin called the exchange a "grade A example of the kind of animosity that some of the officers out there are encountering on the streets."

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told Fox News that he was "appalled" by what he saw in the video, but commended his deputy for staying professional.

"She claims to be a teacher. I'm not so sure where she is teaching... but if she represents her profession, is that an indictment on her profession and the caliber of people?" Villanueva asked.

"You have one incident like George Floyd....but some people want to label the entire profession as if everyone was a Derek Chauvin. It shows you that bigotry, racism comes in all, colors and all ages -- that's proof of that right there. If you want to call all of the deputies murderers, unfortunately, you are doing the exact same thing you're accusing other people of doing against your own kind."

The L.A. County Sheriff's department told Fox News that the woman in the video called internal affairs and filed a harassment complaint against the deputy immediately after the incident. The department also said that the woman has a history of making false claims against deputies.

Fox News has identified the woman, but she has not responded to the network's multiple requests for comment.