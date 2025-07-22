Obama aides brutally mock Hunter Biden 'playing the victim' in tirade against Democratic elite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Obama aides ripped Hunter Biden on Monday for his "sense of entitlement" after the former president's son lashed out at them and other Democratic "elites" in a new interview.

Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, hosts of "Pod Save America" and former staffers to former President Barack Obama, responded to Hunter's fiery tirade, in which he blamed Obama White House officials and other Democratic leaders for pushing his father, Joe Biden, out of the 2024 presidential race exactly one year ago.

In the Monday interview with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan, Hunter derided the "Pod Save America" team as "junior f---ing speechwriters" who "have been dining out on the relationship with him for years, making millions of dollars."

The ex-Obama aides responded, brutally mocking Hunter Biden as a hypocrite who had no right to criticize.

"You know, it must be just so hard for Hunter Biden to watch all these people dining out on somebody's name," Lovett said sarcastically.

"Mostly it is three hours of Hunter playing the victim," Vietor said of the interview. "And he rages at us, and he rages at [David] Axelrod and [George] Clooney, but the problem was the voters, and they never addressed that. The voters thought Joe Biden was too old."

"You were on the board of Burisma because of who your dad is," he said of Hunter. "And that is what people hate about Washington."

In the three-hour interview, Hunter Biden also attacked actor George Clooney, Democratic strategist James Carville, CNN commentator David Axelrod and CNN host Jake Tapper, while praising his father for giving "52 years of his f---ing life" to his political career.

The "Pod Save America" hosts were disgusted by the remarks, saying it showed the Biden family's "sense of entitlement."

"It's just this sense of entitlement from Biden, from his family, from the inner circle that he was like owed the presidency, owed a second term. It's just very f---ing grating," Vietor responded.

"You were a liability," Lovett added. "You should be ashamed of the ways in which you made your father's political life worse. And like the idea that we're going to listen to you now, like, give me a f---ing break. It's ridiculous."

The podcast hosts have been critical of Biden's inner circle for encouraging him to run for re-election, arguing that poll after poll showed that Americans believed he was too old to run for a second term.

Days after the election, Favreau called Biden’s decision to run for a second term a " catastrophic mistake " brought on by the then-president and his staff’s hubris.

"Joe Biden's decision to run for president again was a catastrophic mistake. It just was. He and his inner circle, they refused to believe the polls, they refused to believe he was unpopular, they refused to acknowledge until very late that anyone could be upset about inflation," Favreau said.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.