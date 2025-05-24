Ex-Obama aide admits he held back on criticizing Biden's decline because he 'wanted him to f------ win'

Ex-Obama aide and "Pod Save America" co-host Jon Lovett admitted on Jon Stewart’s "The Weekly Show" podcast that he withheld his concerns about President Joe Biden’s physical decline during the 2024 campaign.

Lovett told Stewart and his fellow "Pod Save America" host Jon Favreau that he didn't want to publicly voice his concern over Biden's declining health because he wanted him "to f------ win."

"I remember feeling I want to talk about this as a huge liability. To talk about this is something Joe Biden can overcome, but I’m not going to go so far as to say, ‘I think Joe Biden must drop out. He is too old to be president,’" Lovett said on the podcast. "A, because I didn’t know exactly what was going on behind the scenes, but B, if Joe Biden is the candidate, I want him to f------ win."

Lovett said he was worried that expressing his concerns would be weaponized against Biden by political opponents.

He claimed he kept his concerns to himself to avoid "having the words we’re saying taken out of context and all of a sudden be part of the case against Joe Biden from the right — that would use any person criticizing Joe Biden from the left as a weapon against him."

"So it was about being honest about Joe Biden’s age as a liability while knowing that if he is the nominee, I want to be clear that I thought it was important to make sure we did everything we could to reelect him," Lovett claimed.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson have recently drawn attention to Biden’s health while promoting their new book, "Original Sin," which covered the former president's decline and the alleged cover-up by his administration to keep it under wraps.

Lovett is featured in "Original Sin" in an anecdote where he and his "Pod Save America" co-hosts Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer met with Biden at the White House on April 26, 2024. The book described them as "deeply disturbed" after their discussions with Biden that night, with the authors describing the president as rambling and "incoherent."

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.