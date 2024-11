David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Obama, unleashed on an anonymous aide to President Biden during his podcast on Friday because the aide insisted the president would have beaten President-elect Trump.

"I read a quote from an unnamed Biden aide saying the Obama people ran Biden out in 2016, and he would have beaten Trump. And they ran him out again this time," Axelrod said. "And he would have beaten Trump again. Bulls---!"

After Trump became the projected winner of the 2024 election, Democrats have been pointing fingers and wondering where the president went wrong.

"Come out to the daylight and say what you have to say. Put your name under it, and then let’s have a discussion about it. But don’t be such a sniveling little coward that you put an unnamed quote out there saying what is absolutely bulls---. Look at the guy! Look at the guy!"

Axelrod's co-host Mike Murphy agreed and said, "if Biden had been a nominee, the Republicans would have the House by 25 seats today."

Axelrod said, "We talked about the fact that he should have gotten out earlier. The people who are giving these unnamed quotes are the people who are in this kind of bubble of enablers that should have gone to him long ago and said cash in your tips boss, you'll be thought of more highly and you'll give your party a better chance to win." He added, "They are all holding hands in this circle of denial."

Murphy said they should call it what it was, a "cover up."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested during a New York Times interview that Biden should have dropped out of the race sooner after playing a role in the Democratic pressure campaign to get the president to drop out.

"Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race," Pelosi said.

"And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in [a primary] and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," Pelosi told the Times. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."