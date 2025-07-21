Ex-Obama 'Pod Save America' aides give sarcastic response to Hunter Biden tirade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Pod Save America" co-hosts and former Obama aides Tommy Vietor and Jon Favreau fired back at former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden after he called them out in a new interview on Monday.

While speaking with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan, Hunter Biden went on a scorched-earth tirade against Democratic figures for turning against his father on the one-year anniversary of him dropping out of the 2024 election.

The "Pod Save America" team was among those he derided as "junior f---ing speechwriters."

"The ‘Pod Save America’ guys were junior f---ing speechwriters on Barack Obama's Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him for years, making millions of dollars," Hunter Biden said.

Later on, Vietor and Favreau gave sarcastic responses from their respective X accounts.

"There goes my bid on that painting," Favreau wrote.

Vietor joked, "It's good to see that Hunter has taken some time to process the election, look inward, and hold himself accountable for how his family's insular, dare I say arrogant at times, approach to politics led to this catastrophic outcome we're all now living with."

Hunter Biden also attacked actor George Clooney, Democratic strategist James Carville, CNN commentator David Axelrod and CNN host Jake Tapper, while praising his father for giving "52 years of his f---ing life" to his political career.

The "Pod Save America" podcast has been critical of the former president since the aftermath of the 2024 election.

Just days after the election, Favreau called Biden’s original decision to run for a second term a "catastrophic mistake" brought on by the then-president and his staff’s hubris.

"Joe Biden's decision to run for president again was a catastrophic mistake. It just was. He and his inner circle, they refused to believe the polls, they refused to believe he was unpopular, they refused to acknowledge until very late that anyone could be upset about inflation," Favreau said.

