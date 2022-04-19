NYT columnist Paul Krugman predicts 'violence' towards mask wearers after mandate lift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argued on Twitter Tuesday that the results of lifting the mask mandate on flights could be even worse than people fear.

U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the federal mask mandate for airlines. Videos soon emerged of passengers cheering the end of the mandate during their flights, however several liberals and media pundits criticized the decision and specifically called out Mizelle.

Krugman offered his own opinion on his Twitter account, claiming that this new development could actually lead to more violence.

"A prediction about masking: Soon we'll be seeing many incidents in which those who choose to protect themselves with KN95s etc face harassment, even violence. Because this was never about freedom," Krugman tweeted.

Critics responded to Krugman's prediction, often with mockery.

National Review senior writer David Harsanyi tweeted, "By 2025, or so, it will become clear that the mask's impact on our health will have been no greater than the fax machine’s."

"I think a lot of people (including me) just don't want to be forced to wear masks in airports and on planes," American Enterprise Institute director of economic policy studies Michael Strain wrote.

Center for American Liberty CEO Harmeet K. Dhillon tweeted, "As usual, @paulkrugman is comically wrong."

Ordinary travelers shared with Fox News their excitement at the prospect of flying without a mask.

"I'm thrilled. It's about time," a woman named Paula told Fox News. "It should have been over a long time ago."

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will appeal the ruling if the CDC deems it necessary. President Biden responded to the question whether people should continue to wear masks by saying "that’s up to them."

Fox News’ Jon Raasch contributed to this report.