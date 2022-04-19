Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says it's 'up to' travelers if they want to wear masks on planes after judge blocks mandate

The Trump-appointed judge concluded that the mask mandate exceeded the CDC's authority

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Americans react to mask mandate ending: 'It should have been over a long time ago' Video

Americans react to mask mandate ending: 'It should have been over a long time ago'

Air travelers to Washington, D.C., celebrate the end of the mask mandate on planes: "It should have been over a long time ago."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

When President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday if people should continue to wear masks on airplanes, he quickly responded saying, "that's up to them."

The comment comes after the White House's attempt to extend the federal mask mandate on airplanes and other modes of transportation was shot down by a federal judge on Monday.

A traveler makes their way through a security ID and ticket check at Love Filed in Dallas, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports dropped their requirements after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A traveler makes their way through a security ID and ticket check at Love Filed in Dallas, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports dropped their requirements after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero)

The mandate had been set to expire multiple times over the past two years but was recently extended two weeks to May 3rd ahead of Monday's ruling.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS MASK MANDATE FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The Trump-nominated judge, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, concluded that the mask mandate exceeded the CDC's authority under the Public Health Services Act.

The case was originally brought to Judge Mizelle by Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., Ana Daza, and Sarah Pope, who were against the administration's decision for an extension.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called it a "a disappointing decision" during her press briefing on Monday.

PORTSMOUTH, NH - APRIL 19: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law on April 19, 2022 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, NH - APRIL 19: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law on April 19, 2022 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) (Scott Eisen)

The Transportation Security Administration has also announced that they will no longer be enforcing national mask mandates following the ruling.

TRAVELERS REACT TO MASK MANDATE ENDING: 'IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN OVER A LONG TIME AGO’

A traveler told Fox News her opinion on the recent mask mandate controversy, saying, "I'm thrilled. It's about time," she continued, "It should have been over a long time ago."

"I think it’s time that we just move on," another told the Fox News reporter.

Passengers check in at the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Passengers check in at the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

Biden was also asked if he was, "going to try to appeal the ruling the judge made striking down the mask mandate." The President responded by saying that he has not "spoken to the CDC yet."

Biden's recent comment at the Portsmouth airport Tuesday that wearing a mask is "up to" Americans was made after fighting to extend the mandate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden arrived in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Tuesday morning to give a speech talking about new infrastructure projects.

Fox News' Jon Michael Raasch and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a college associate for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics