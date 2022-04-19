DOJ will appeal federal judge’s ruling dropping COVID masks for public transport if CDC deems it necessary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Justice says it will appeal a ruling that eliminated COVID-19 mask mandates for public transportation if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deems it necessary.

In a statement released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said officials believe that the federal mask order was "a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health." He said it was "an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.