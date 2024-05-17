Expand / Collapse search
NYT interviews swing state voters who regret supporting Joe Biden in 2020: 'Biggest mistake of my life'

One voter calls Trump a 'horrible human being,' but says he could 'straighten this country out'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
The New York Times spoke to a number of swing state voters who explained why they might vote for former President Trump rather than President Biden in 2024, even if they don’t like the man himself. 

"The biggest mistake of my life," ex-Biden voter and Las Vegas retiree Frederick Westbrook told the Times. Westbrook started driving for Lyft to supplement his income in retirement, the Times reported. 

"As a Black man in America, I felt he was doing unjust things," he said regarding Trump. "He’s got a big mouth, he’s not a nice person." 

"Everything is just about the economy," Westbrook continued. "I don’t really trust Donald Trump at all. I just think housing, food, my car, my insurance, every single piece of living has gone up."

The Times article — written by Claire Cain Miller, Bianca Pallaro and Ruth Igielnik — noted a survey of swing voters: "… 14 percent of the respondents who said they voted for him in 2020 — voters like Mr. Westbrook who now say they will support Mr. Trump or a third-party candidate, or are undecided or won’t vote." 

The article also mentioned that while abortion remains a key issue, others such as "inflation, immigration and foreign policy" have made them unsatisfied with Biden's leadership.

voting booth

While many voters who supported Biden in 2020 are concerned about abortion access, other issues like inflation and chaos at the border have risen to the fore. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN CLAIMS INFLATION WAS 'SKYROCKETING' WHEN HE TOOK OFFICE, DESPITE DATA SHOWING OPPOSITE

Another voter, 61-year-old veterans' counselor Christopher Sheffield, said he will support Trump despite his personal reservations because he believes the former president can prevent the next World War.

"I’m an African American — of course I worry about racism," Sheffield, who lives in Georgia, said. "But guess what? I’ve been dealing with that my whole life." 

While he said Biden is a "good guy," he thinks the president "looks weak."

"With North Korea, Putin, and all those boys ready to act, I think they will be a little bit more reluctant to challenge Trump than they would with Biden," he added.

By contrast, 25-year-old Jaredd Johnson said his focus shifted away from global affairs: "Our conversations are suddenly less about what’s happening overseas and more about how we are struggling here, too."

Biden and Trump

Trump has made numerous headlines for leading against Biden in multiple  (Biden photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images and Trump photo Mario Tama/Getty Images )

MAJORITY OF BLACK PANELISTS IN NORTH CAROLINA AGREE THAT BIDEN ECONOMY IS HURTING: 'LIVING CHECK-TO-CHECK'

Virginia Faris, who is 54 with four adult children struggling with the economy, decried "Biden’s policies of overspending and printing money."

Amelia Earwood, 47, who works at the U.S. Postal Service in Georgia, expressed her frustration with illegal immigration and inflation.

"All of our core values are gone, gone, and I’m just not pleased at all."

While she called Trump a "horrible human being," she said she's "voting on his policies" and thinks he can "straighten this country out, while Biden made a ginormous mess out of it." 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.