A man working in the car industry, claiming to make three-times the minimum wage, went on a rant about the economy, saying how young people can't afford the same lifestyle their parents and grandparents had.

"The American dream is dead, it is over, gone and forgotten," TikToker Nicholas Sumners said in a viral TikTok video.

He asked viewers, "Can somebody explain to me in crayon-eating terms why I make over three-times the federal minimum wage and I cannot afford to live?"

"It is embarrassing to say that it is a struggle to survive right now, but I know so many people are struggling," he said, juxtaposing this with how his grandparents bought a house for $3,000. "Yes, I understand inflation and all of the bulls--- they have been pulling with the [Federal Reserve], why are we allowing it? Why? Then I clock out of my shift, I am tired, I have to go home, and I check the news, another 60-f---ing billion to a country nobody can point out on a map!"

Rather than blaming one political party, he argued, "I am so f---ing tired of people being complacent with this uniparty, both of them f---ing us over."

He also appeared to anticipate counter-arguments to his video, suggesting that overworking oneself is not the goal and that the current economy is radically different from that of his parents’ generation.

"I do not want to hear the ‘pull yourself up from your bootstraps,’ ‘work 90 hours a week,’ that’s not the goal guys, that’s not! That should not be our standard!"

"When my parents were my age, they both made less than half of what I make, and they lived alone, I cannot afford to live anywhere alone! A one-bedroom apartment? $1,800. Two-bedroom apartment? $2,200. Who the f--- can afford that?," he said.

"What are we doing?" he asked. "Where has the plot gone? We have lost it folks, we have f---ing lost it."