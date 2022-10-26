NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate blast city's refusal to follow court order: 'Destroying lives'

New York City workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are facing an uphill battle after city officials pushed back against a Staten Island judge who ruled Monday that municipal employees fired for refusing forced vaccination must be reinstated.

Timothy and Nicole Rivicci, two residents who experienced the firings firsthand, told "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday that the city's refusal to comply with the judge's ruling is "upsetting."

"I thought [the ruling] was great," Timothy told Todd Piro.

"I was excited to be back. I've been out of work for just about a year now, and we've been struggling, we haven't been getting paid…"

The former Staten Island firefighter said he is struggling to keep up with his mortgage and pay for other bills

"It's terrible what the city's putting us through," he added.

Nicole weighed in on the uphill battle she and other unvaccinated city employees face in light of pushback from Mayor Eric Adams, calling the development "really upsetting," but saying the judge's ruling gave her hope.

Exemption attorney Christina Martinez also joined Todd Piro in-studio to assess the dustup over unvaccinated rehires, calling out the city's lawless refusal to comply with a court ruling while lambasting its alleged power grab.

"They're just refusing to comply and this isn't the first decision that has ruled that they are exceeding their authority in mandating a vaccine for city workers," Martinez said.

"The city has continuously refused to comply with these decisions, with the court orders, and they're appealing. Now we have to fight it out…"

She said the vaccine mandates are "destroying lives," pointing to the religious exemption a court granted Timothy, although the city refused the order to reinstate him.

"He's being punished for sticking to his religious convictions even when the law provides for religious exemptions," she said.

"The problem is, we have an administration that doesn't value religious freedom, that doesn't value medical freedom, that doesn't value our first responders.

"Mayor Adams needs to lift this mandate, get these heroes back to work and end these discriminatory policies," she added.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier also voiced her disagreement with New York City's vaccine mandate on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, telling Lawrence Jones that any existing vaccine mandate should be "wholly repealed."

"At this point, the efficacy is at about zero [percent] in terms of protecting against illness, let alone transmission, and that was the whole impetus behind these vaccine mandates early on," she said.

Saphier also called out President Biden over his recent comments claiming that a majority of Americans who die from COVID this year will be unvaccinated, saying at least one-third of those dying from the virus have been vaccinated or boosted.