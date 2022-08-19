NYC taxi driver's killing sparks outcry as violent crime surges: 'Common sense needs to prevail'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The spokesman for the New York City Federation of Taxi Drivers called for justice Friday for crime victims after 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah was beaten to death in Queens by passengers who refused to pay the fare.

Three arrests have been made in connection to Gyimah’s death, with one 20-year-old facing manslaughter charges. Police, however, say there are more suspects.

Fernando Mateo joined Gyimah’s widow Thursday as she remembered her late husband during a press conference.

"It’s heartbreaking when you see a widow grieving for the man that’s her backbone, the guy that supported not only her children and her family, but his family back in Ghana," Mateo said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

"The pain just will never go away," he said.

Mateo said he hopes the suspects in custody won’t be released under New York’s liberal bail policies.

Mateo also fought for justice for Jose Alba, a bodega worker who was charged with murder when he fatally stabbed a man in self-defense. After spending a week at Riker’s Island, Alba’s $250,000 bail was lowered and the charge was later dropped entirely.

"I believe that the same justice that we got for Jose Alba, we're going to get in a different direction for Kutin," he told host Carley Shimkus.

Mateo said he spoke to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's staff Thursday and believes she is on the side of victims and will "make a difference" in the state’s approach to criminal justice. He said he does not believe Hochul backs the soft-on-crime approach.

"No one can agree. Common sense needs to prevail here. … This isn't about politics," he said. "This is about people that are suffering, people that are losing their loved ones with people that are just used to doing it continually."

Mateo called for a bigger emphasis on defending victims of crime as current bail reform policies seem to prioritize criminals.

"You need to start defending victims because we are the city, and we need to take our city back."